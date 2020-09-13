UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Enhance Wheat Production: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Efforts underway to enhance wheat production: Fakhar Imam

KHANEWAL, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that the incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to enhance wheat production.

There was no crisis of wheat in the country as government was importing about 15 lakh tonnes of wheat. About two lakh tonnes wheat had been imported so far.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after attending oath taking ceremony of "Lumberdars" hailing from across the district.

Fakhar said that our total requirement of wheat was nearly 47 million tonnes. However, there was shortage of 15 million tonnes only. The government took prompt measure and placed orders for import of about 15 million tonnes of wheat. The import of wheat will surely help address the issue.

Fakhar Imam also informed that wheat was sown on an area of 22 million acres in the country.

The Punjab province share was about 16 million acres in terms of wheat cultivation, stated Fakhar.

The minister said that the government would offer every possible facility to enhance wheat production. Top quality seed would be provided to farmers. About wheat price mechanism, he stated that wheat price was adjusted after observing average input cost on wheat, taken from all provinces.

Responding to a question about wheat hoarders, Fakhar Imam stated that the government was taking strict action against hoarders. He however added wheat crisis will end after arrival of imported wheat. He said that wheat import would be completed within month.

About coming season crop, the minister stated that government would offer lucrative price to farmers and they would surely cultivate maximum wheat. On this occasion, lumberdars from across the districts were also present.

