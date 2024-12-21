Efforts Underway To Ensure An Uninterrupted Gas Supply In Winter
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat has stated that earnest efforts are underway to ensure an uninterrupted supply of natural gas during the winter season.
Speaking about the situation, Hayat emphasized that gas is being distributed judiciously to ensure all consumers have access, even as demand typically surges during colder months.
He also highlighted the company's commitment to addressing challenges and ensuring households receive the energy they need to stay warm.
The General Manager said that despite awareness campaigns, unfortunate incidents still occur due to negligence. "We must promote a culture of safe gas use," he said, adding that families and staff in institutions should be educated about necessary precautions.
He urged consumers to adopt precautionary measures to prevent accidents caused by carelessness.
He advised that safety instructions, especially for using gas heaters, should be displayed in hotels and guest houses.
Consumers should always use quality-branded gas appliances and regularly inspect house pipelines for potential leaks, he added.
"If you smell gas, check for leaks using soap water and never use a match. Only hire certified plumbers to fix leaks," he stressed.
He warned against using electrical switches or fans in case of a gas leak, as sparks could ignite a fire or explosion. Instead, he recommended closing the main valve, opening windows and doors for ventilation, and seeking professional help.
Hayat also discouraged using rubber pipes with gas heaters and stressed ensuring proper airflow in rooms with heaters.
Before going to bed, he advised consumers to turn off all gas appliances and close the main supply valve.
For emergencies, consumers can contact the SNGPL helpline at 1199 or visit their nearest complaint center, available 24/7.
The General Manager concluded by urging everyone to prioritize safety to prevent accidents during the winter months.
