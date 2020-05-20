UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Implementation On SOPs In Markets: DC

Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said the teams of district administration and Islamabad police were striving to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government after easing lockdown especially for business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said the teams of district administration and Islamabad police were striving to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government after easing lockdown especially for business activities.

Deputy commissioner told media persons about the efforts to check SOPs' violation in the city. He said all assistant commissioners and police were out in the markets to ensure implementation on SOPs for containing the further spread of coronavirus.

Hamza Shafqaat said that a total number of four shops in Karachi Company and several others in various sectors have been sealed for violation of SOPs.

It is worth mentioning here the Federal government has eased lockdown keeping in view the economic issues of people and business community. People have completely ignored directions of the administration for adopting the SOPs in markets.

While talking to APP a customer Asad Khan, who was buying shoes from a market, said the shopkeepers were not taking preventing measures for the customers' safety. There were no hand sanitizers available in the shops.

A cloth merchant in Abpara Market said the shopkeepers couldn't control the influx of customers. It was the government's responsibility to control overcrowding as these shops were opened nearly after two more months and people naturally rushed to buy daily use commodities, he added.

Arslan Khalid another customer said the public was not maintaining social distance and not wearing face masks during the shopping. It was also the responsibility of the customers to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus infection, he said.

