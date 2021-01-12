UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Proper Parking In Busy Areas Of Capital

Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Efforts underway to ensure proper parking in busy areas of Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are endeavoring their best to ensure right parking by the motorists in busy areas of Capital including markets and shopping malls.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign of ITP is in full swing against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well.

He said that prompt action against such violators is being taken as they disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and cause inconvenience for the road users.

The SSP (Traffic) has said this action will be extended to other areas and important shopping centers, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads will continue action under his own supervision and of SP (Traffic).

The SSP Traffic said those parking vehicles wrongly and in no parking areas create disturbance for others. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in overcoming this issue and avoid wrong parking.

