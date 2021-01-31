Efforts underway to ensure proper parking in busy areas of Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are endeavoring their best to ensure right parking by the motorists in busy areas of Capital including markets and shopping malls.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign of ITP was in full swing against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly causing traffic jams on roads and markets as well.

He said that prompt action against such violators was being taken as they disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and cause inconvenience for the road users.

The SSP (Traffic) said this action would be extended to other areas and important shopping centers, malls and business zones of the city. He said that special squads will continue action under his own supervision and of SP (Traffic).

The SSP (Traffic) said those parking vehicles wrongly and in no parking areas create disturbance for others. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in overcoming this issue and avoid wrong parking.