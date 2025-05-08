Efforts Underway To Ensure Transparency In Examination System
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah has said that incessant efforts are underway to ensure transparency in overall examination system.
The CS said this during his visits conducted in various examination centers of the city. He was accompanied by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.
He said that our efforts to ensure transparency was meant to stop exploitation of competent and studious students. He said that steps were also been taken to provide best facilities to students during examination.
He said that staff of best examination centers would also be given prizes for their dedication to ensure transparency and stop unfair means.
APP/mds/
