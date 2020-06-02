UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Eradicate Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Efforts underway to eradicate dengue

Deputy Commissioner, Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited various city areas including Union Council Rehmatabad and reviewed the arrangements made for preventing spread of dengue larva breeding in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited various city areas including Union Council Rehmatabad and reviewed the arrangements made for preventing spread of dengue larva breeding in the district.

Anwar said that anti-dengue activities were being carried out despite prevailing COVID-19 and lockdown situation.

He directed the district health authority that 100% attendance of the anti-dengue teams must be ensured and no negligence would be allowed.

He said that strict action was being taken against those building owners failed to implement SOPs regarding dengue.

The DC said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to contribute in getting rid of this disease by creating awareness at grass root level.

Anwar said that monitoring of anti-dengue teams was also underway by third party.

