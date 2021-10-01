Efforts underway to eradicate dengue:MD RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarrar Friday said that all resources are being utilized to stop spread of dengue and RWMC is fully mobilized to eliminate it.

According to a statement issued here, the MD said that teams were carrying out the desilting of drains, cleanliness of vacant plots and removing stagnant water from various of the city to keep the residents safe from this deadly disease.

He said that cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places were also underway in the city while RWMC was also carrying out anti-dengue and cleanliness drive all tehsils of the district including Murree, Kahutta, Kalar Syeda, Taxila, Kotli sattian and Gujar Khan.

The MD said that RWMC workers were going door to door and asked the residents to avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and in open.

Awais said that RWMC workers were also playing a vital role as a front line force against the COVID-19 pandemic besides dengue.

He said that waste containers were also being emptied while washing and sweeping of streets and roads were also being done by mechanical sweepers.

The MD urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.