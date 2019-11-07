Efforts underway to eradicate drug menace: Sheikh Rashid Shafiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq Thursday said every possible effort was being made by the federation and provinces for the prevention of drugs and secure the future of young generation.

He said this while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association of Rawalpindi Division here.

Rashid said it was time to decide about the future of our young generation and collective efforts were needed to curb the menace of narcotics.

He also urged the educational institutions to play their due role and organize seminars, awareness walks and other programmes to educate students about the adverse effects of drug abuse.

Rashid said it was a great responsibility of parents to keep an eye on their children as this generation was the future of our country, adding a strategy was being developed to fight against drugs.