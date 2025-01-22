Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Eradicate Polio: UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A representative of the United International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

disclosed that anti-polio campaign would be launched from February 3 which will

remain continue till February 7.

Talking with APP here, UNICEF representative for Bahawalpur region Arsalan Yousuf said

the UNICEF had established its office at the premises of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur.

“We have been providing technical and other support to the local authorities in anti-polio

campaign,” he added.

The efforts were underway to eradicate the disease from the country, he said.

He appealed parents to get their children vaccinated against the polio virus.

