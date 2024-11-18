Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Extend Relief To Citizens In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking effective measures to extend benefits of the provincial government’s public service agenda to people.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam paid a visit to various filling stations and checked gauge and prices of petroleum prices.

During inspection, according to the district administration Tank three units were sealed and imposed a fine on the owners of the stations for provision of fuel at low gauge to consumers.

In another action, the district administration conducted a drive to remove illegal encroachment in Tank bazar.

Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal led the operation and removed temporary encroachment at various places of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no hurdles would be tolerated.

APP/slm

