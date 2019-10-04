Efforts underway to facilitate investors for housing project; says Cheema

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Thursday said administrative and legislative issues are being overcome to facilitate the investors and companies for five million housing project in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Thursday said administrative and legislative issues are being overcome to facilitate the investors and companies for five million housing project in the country.

He said this in an interaction with visiting Egyptian delegation which called on him on Thursday and expressed keen interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The minister apprised the delegation regarding the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of building five million affordable houses for the poor and vulnerable segments of the society under the project of 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme'.

He said five million houses shall be built at any cost and the housing ministry is working day and night over the project.

He said the administrative and legislative issues are being overcome to facilitate the investors and construction companies while one window operation is being introduced by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

The minister said there is shortage of approximately 12.5m housing units in the country and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will provide an opportunity to low income people to own their houses.

Ministry of Housing and Works Secretary Imran Zeb briefed the delegation over the recently signed MoUs between the government and UNOPS and SHS for financial assistance in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

In order to promote mortgage, he said the government has enacted foreclosure laws in the country while MoU between FGEHA and HBFC has been also singed to overcome financing difficulties of the federal government employees and in the wake of high interest rates on mortgage financing prevailing in the market.

The Egyptian delegation appreciated the efforts of the minister in the housing sector and said this visit will enhance the business and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.