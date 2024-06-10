Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Get Gomal University Out Of Financial Crises: VC

Published June 10, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Monday said that all out efforts were being made to get the varsity out of financial crises.

He stated this while chairing the 63rd Finance and Planning meeting of the varsity which was attended by all the members while Director Budget of Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Peshawar, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Peshawar participated online.

The meeting discussed in detail the budget of Gomal University presented by Finance Director of the university Irum Gul.

Addressing the meeting, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah said that he was working hard to get Gomal University out of financial difficulties and various new departments were also launched so that the number o students could be increased for the purpose.

A committee, having representation of HEC Islamabad and HED Peshawar, was also formed to look into the financial matters of Tank Campus.

Later, the recommendations of the 63rd Finance and Planning meeting were sent to the Gomal University Syndicate for approval.

