Efforts underway to help affected people in Harnai: Dr Rubaba Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that after the catastrophic earthquake in Harnai, at the request of the provincial government, the operation was started on Thursday morning with the help of Pakistan Army and FC to evacuate the patients from Quetta by air ambulances.

Immediately after the quake, an emergency was declared in Ziarat in order to provide medical facilities to patients, she added.

Talking to media persons, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that emergency measures have been finalized in all the Treasury Care Hospitals including Civil Sandman Hospital, BMC and Trauma Center in the provincial capital Quetta to provide medical aid to the injured who were wounded in Harnai district when earthquake hit the area.

She said that 12 Corps of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan gave immediate response saying Commander Southern Command, IGFC and the spirit of all the soldiers is commendable.

She said the entire situation is being monitored and rescue activities of relevant departments including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Health Department, Pakistan Army, FC and local administration are being activated for helping of the affected people in the area.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that rescue activities are being monitored at various levels to review the rescue activities. NDMA, Red Crescent and PDMA teams have reached at the affected areas for starting the relief activities.