UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Help Affected People In Harnai: Dr Rubaba Buledi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:57 PM

Efforts underway to help affected people in Harnai: Dr Rubaba Buledi

Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that after the catastrophic earthquake in Harnai, at the request of the provincial government, the operation was started on Thursday morning with the help of Pakistan Army and FC to evacuate the patients from Quetta by air ambulances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that after the catastrophic earthquake in Harnai, at the request of the provincial government, the operation was started on Thursday morning with the help of Pakistan Army and FC to evacuate the patients from Quetta by air ambulances.

Immediately after the quake, an emergency was declared in Ziarat in order to provide medical facilities to patients, she added.

Talking to media persons, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that emergency measures have been finalized in all the Treasury Care Hospitals including Civil Sandman Hospital, BMC and Trauma Center in the provincial capital Quetta to provide medical aid to the injured who were wounded in Harnai district when earthquake hit the area.

She said that 12 Corps of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan gave immediate response saying Commander Southern Command, IGFC and the spirit of all the soldiers is commendable.

She said the entire situation is being monitored and rescue activities of relevant departments including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Health Department, Pakistan Army, FC and local administration are being activated for helping of the affected people in the area.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that rescue activities are being monitored at various levels to review the rescue activities. NDMA, Red Crescent and PDMA teams have reached at the affected areas for starting the relief activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Balochistan Quetta Army Harnai Ziarat Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

3 minutes ago
 CDA campaign to eliminate dengue mosquito, larvae ..

CDA campaign to eliminate dengue mosquito, larvae growth in full swing

21 seconds ago
 AC reviews implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

AC reviews implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

22 seconds ago
 DC seeks master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a mod ..

DC seeks master plan for making Qasba Gujrat a model city

24 seconds ago
 BOI assures to facilitate foreign investments in c ..

BOI assures to facilitate foreign investments in country

28 seconds ago
 Gurnah Nobel prize a 'victory for Tanzania and Afr ..

Gurnah Nobel prize a 'victory for Tanzania and Africa': govt

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.