Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Help People In Ongoing Rain: DC Hub

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

Deputy Commissioner Hub Zaad Khan Khilj on Thursday said that all possible measures were taken to help rain affected people in the district.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hub Zaad Khan Khilj on Thursday said that all possible measures were taken to help rain affected people in the district.

He expressed these views while talking to media. The DC said that on special directive of Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, an effective surveillance system has been made from the spillway of the Hub Dam to the Murad Sakran Hub under the plan disaster.

As the reservoir level in the Hub Dam reaches 339 feet and overflows, the spillway has started releasing water, he said.

He said that storage water of Hub Dam was enough for Karachi, Hub Sakran Balochistan for the next 3 years.

He said that excess water has started to be released from this channel if the catchment area was experiencing flooding in the Hub River as a result of the rains today.

People from democratic villages on the outskirts of Hub were shifting to safer place under security measure, he said and added that serving the public in difficult times was our responsibility to continue your teamwork while delivering services, teams have been formed and were proposing in this regard.

He said that evacuation warning has been given to all the crushing plant staff located inside the hub, adding that the evacuation process of Murad Goth and Baloch, Sakran dam adjacent to the hub river has also been started.

He said that response team and C54 wink's response remained alert to control any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Water Dam Alert Hub Media All From Rains

Recent Stories

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Cana ..

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

6 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

6 minutes ago
 No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

17 minutes ago
Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

17 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

15 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popo ..

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

15 minutes ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

15 minutes ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

15 minutes ago
 DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan