Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hub Zaad Khan Khilj on Thursday said that all possible measures were taken to help rain affected people in the district.

He expressed these views while talking to media. The DC said that on special directive of Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, an effective surveillance system has been made from the spillway of the Hub Dam to the Murad Sakran Hub under the plan disaster.

As the reservoir level in the Hub Dam reaches 339 feet and overflows, the spillway has started releasing water, he said.

He said that storage water of Hub Dam was enough for Karachi, Hub Sakran Balochistan for the next 3 years.

He said that excess water has started to be released from this channel if the catchment area was experiencing flooding in the Hub River as a result of the rains today.

People from democratic villages on the outskirts of Hub were shifting to safer place under security measure, he said and added that serving the public in difficult times was our responsibility to continue your teamwork while delivering services, teams have been formed and were proposing in this regard.

He said that evacuation warning has been given to all the crushing plant staff located inside the hub, adding that the evacuation process of Murad Goth and Baloch, Sakran dam adjacent to the hub river has also been started.

He said that response team and C54 wink's response remained alert to control any untoward situation.