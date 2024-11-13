Efforts Underway To Highlight KP's Issues In SIFC: Governor Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday said that efforts are underway to highlight the issues of the province especially of southern districts in Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) regarding trade and business.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by the chamber’s president and Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Rashid Ahmad Pracha.
During the discussion, the Governor emphasized the importance of the business community in fostering trade and industrial growth in the region.
He highlighted that the Federal Government had allocated funds for the establishment of an Expo Center by the Trade Development Authority in Peshawar, which is expected to be completed soon.
Additionally, the Federal Minister for Information has approved the establishment of a hall for cultural activities, which will further promote the province's heritage and activities.
Governor Kundi also mentioned his efforts to strengthen ties between traders from Saudi Arabia and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as explore opportunities for business growth with Tajikistan.
He pointed out that there are seven trade routes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Asia, and if these routes are restored, they could significantly change the province's economic outlook.
The delegation also highlighted the increasing interest in setting up factories in Kohat and other southern districts of the province, however, they raised concerns about the lack of institutional support, inadequate facilities, and poor connectivity, which remain significant obstacles for investors.
Sectors such as the Babri Cotton Mills in Kohat and businesses in Dara Adam Khel, represented by Sikandar Quli Khan and Haji Bazgul Afridi, shared their challenges during the meeting.
The delegation requested the Governor to forward their recommendations for the establishment of a SMEDA office in Kohat, reduction in electricity tariffs, and other facilities and incentives to the relevant authorities.
In response, Governor Kundi assured the delegation of his full support and commitment to resolving the issues, saying that the federal government is also serious about promoting trade and industry.
He said that international institutions have acknowledged the improving economic situation in Pakistan.
The meeting concluded with the delegation thanking the Governor for his assurances of cooperation and expressing hope that the discussions would yield positive results for the province’s industrial and commercial development.
APP/ash/
