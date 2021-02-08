Efforts underway to hold local bodies elections in GB by October: CEC GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that efforts were being made to hold local bodies elections by October across GB.

Talking to media person, the CEC said that the local government elections would be ensured by October so that the wheel of construction and development could run in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan had made the 2020 general elections transparent and fulfilled its promise added that successful holding of such elections was also commended by observers at international level.

He said that for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, it has become necessary to hold local government elections.

Chief Election Commissioner said that at present the Election Commission was working day and night to hold local bodies elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.