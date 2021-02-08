UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Hold Local Bodies Elections In GB By October: CEC GB

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Efforts underway to hold local bodies elections in GB by October: CEC GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has said that efforts were being made to hold local bodies elections by October across GB.

Talking to media person, the CEC said that the local government elections would be ensured by October so that the wheel of construction and development could run in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan had made the 2020 general elections transparent and fulfilled its promise added that successful holding of such elections was also commended by observers at international level.

He said that for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, it has become necessary to hold local government elections.

Chief Election Commissioner said that at present the Election Commission was working day and night to hold local bodies elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan October 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

46 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

47 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

48 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.