Efforts Underway To Implement Digital Pakistan Vision: Chairman PEC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon has said that the government was working on 'Digital Pakistan Vision' to enhance the digital economy footprint to spur economic prosperity and public empowerment.

He was speaking at the first session of Joint Leadership Forum of Telecom and Pakistan Engineering Council held at PEC under his convenorship.

The participants briefly discussed the importance of Telecom Sector in Pakistan and said that telecommunication was playing a vital role in the development of a country. It provides the prime services that an economy needs for rapid growth, development and modernization. As the economy grows, the demand for telecom services increases to conduct the increased number of economic transactions in the expanded economy, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman PEC said that the government recognized the growth of IT and telecommunication industry as�a vital lever for the mid to long-term progress of the country. The government is taking strong measures to implement the vision of Digital Pakistan to ensure economic prosperity, he said.

The participants who joined the session included the CEOs of Telecom Industry, especially Wahaj Siraj, CEO Nayatel, Noor Muhammad Khan, Head of North Wateen, Aqeel Khursheed, Nabeel Saqib, Chief Operating Officer, Transworld, Iqbal Butt, IT Expert, Engr. Nasir Mahmood Khan, Secretary/Registrar PEC and other prominent businessmen and experts of Telceom sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council Progress Nasir Nabeel Wateen Government Industry

