MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that the government was well aware of inflation and problem of the public and efforts were underway to resolve the issues.

There was immense pressure on the economy and it could not be improved within two days.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons in Kot Addu.

The recent floods played havoc in the country and it worsened the country's economy further.

The floods destroyed the agriculture sector. The government would have to import vegetables to face the challenge of food crisis.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stated that hundreds of kilometers were under water in various affected areas.

He criticized Imran Khan and stated that he had ruined the country's economy. Responding to a question, he stated that the future of Imran Khan was dark.

To another question about transgender bill, he said that they had held discussion with Ulema and soon an amended bill would be presented.

On this occasion, local leadership of Jamiat Ulema islam was also present.