Efforts underway to improve facilities at govt hospitals: Rana Saleem

In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continuous efforts were being made to upgrade facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continuous efforts were being made to upgrade facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

This was said by the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif while presiding over the 25th meeting of the District Health Council here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the implementation of instructions issued in the previous sessions.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Syed Ali Mehdi and Medical Superintendent Dr. Amara briefed the council about the hospital's medical facilities, including dialysis services, medicine supply, and service delivery improvements.

Key decisions were made regarding the construction of a waiting shed and the timely payment of salaries to daily-wage employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif stated that the Health Council platform will ensure the improvement of DHQ Hospital using available funds to improve the service delivery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman said that a request would be sent to Punjab government to provide an MRI facility at the hospital.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and other officials from the health department.