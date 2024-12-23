Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Improve Facilities At Govt Hospitals: Rana Saleem

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Efforts underway to improve facilities at govt hospitals: Rana Saleem

In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continuous efforts were being made to upgrade facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continuous efforts were being made to upgrade facilities at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

This was said by the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif while presiding over the 25th meeting of the District Health Council here on Monday. The meeting reviewed the implementation of instructions issued in the previous sessions.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Syed Ali Mehdi and Medical Superintendent Dr. Amara briefed the council about the hospital's medical facilities, including dialysis services, medicine supply, and service delivery improvements.

Key decisions were made regarding the construction of a waiting shed and the timely payment of salaries to daily-wage employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif stated that the Health Council platform will ensure the improvement of DHQ Hospital using available funds to improve the service delivery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman said that a request would be sent to Punjab government to provide an MRI facility at the hospital.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and other officials from the health department.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

3 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

3 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

4 minutes ago
 London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

1 minute ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

1 minute ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

1 minute ago
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

1 minute ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

5 minutes ago
 PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

5 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

5 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan