Efforts Underway To Improve Govt Hospitals In Punjab: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique affirmed the government's commitment to improving the conditions of public hospitals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique affirmed the government's commitment to improving the conditions of public hospitals across the province.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the financial affairs of medical universities in Punjab. The minister emphasized that transparency is being prioritized in the financial management of medical institutions. He further directed Medical Superintendents (MSs) to ensure that patients visiting government hospitals receive all necessary facilities without facing any difficulties.

“Every possible effort is being made to enhance the standards of healthcare services in Punjab’s public hospitals,” he said. He urged the administration to work diligently to create a patient-friendly environment in all government healthcare facilities.

Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Medical Education Sidra Saleem, Deputy Secretary Budget Hammad Al-Rab, Registrar of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Nadeem, and MS of Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore Dr. Arif Iftikhar were among the key attendees, along with other senior officials.

