Efforts underway to improve medical facilities: MS Hadi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Hadi Kakar on Thursday said that the provision of medical facilities and cleanliness in the hospital are being improved.

He expressed these views while talking to media here.

MS, Dr. Hadi Kakar said that Civil Hospital Quetta is one of the two big hospitals in Balochistan where a large population is turning towards the Civil Hospital.

He said, a heavy responsibility falls on the hospital administration saying that as the Medical Superintendent, he was trying to solve the problems of the hospital in order to improve quality of treatment for patients.

He said that within the available resources, concrete steps are being taken to provide medical facilities to the people of Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Minister for Health Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai.

He said that due to the serious traffic problem in the hospital, those coming for emergency have to face difficulties to solve this, the hospital would be made a no-parking zone in collaboration with the relevant authorities so that no difficulty is faced in emergencies.