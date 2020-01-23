UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Introduce Decomposable Bags In KPK, Punjab: Zartaj Gull

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Efforts underway to introduce decomposable bags in KPK, Punjab: Zartaj Gull

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was making efforts to introduce decomposable bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was making efforts to introduce decomposable bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Punjab province.

The people and the shopkeepers were following the government policies and utilizing the bags for protecting environment, she stated while speaking in a private news channel programe. The discussion has been made with the Chief Minister Punjab to implement the policy for avoiding plastic bags and use of decomposable bags.

Commenting on transparency reports about corruption, she said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan had successfully improved the image of the country in the comity of nations.

Lamenting over the weak policies of past regimes, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, had spent a lot of money to increase the literacy in the province but as per the reports, the Punjab could not show a presentable graph in education sector. She further stated that during the last ten years, the media journalists had to face worst situation. In reply to a question, Zartaj Gull said that entire leadership of PML-N, were enjoying life in London, and they did not have any concern with public affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Money Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.