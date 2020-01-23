Efforts underway to introduce decomposable bags in KPK, Punjab: Zartaj Gull

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was making efforts to introduce decomposable bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Punjab province.

The people and the shopkeepers were following the government policies and utilizing the bags for protecting environment, she stated while speaking in a private news channel programe. The discussion has been made with the Chief Minister Punjab to implement the policy for avoiding plastic bags and use of decomposable bags.

Commenting on transparency reports about corruption, she said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan had successfully improved the image of the country in the comity of nations.

Lamenting over the weak policies of past regimes, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, had spent a lot of money to increase the literacy in the province but as per the reports, the Punjab could not show a presentable graph in education sector. She further stated that during the last ten years, the media journalists had to face worst situation. In reply to a question, Zartaj Gull said that entire leadership of PML-N, were enjoying life in London, and they did not have any concern with public affairs.