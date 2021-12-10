Efforts underway to keep city clean: MD RWMC

UrduPoint.com

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Owais Manzoor Tarrar on Friday said that all possible steps were being taken to keep the city neat and clean

According to RWMC Spokesman, the RWMC has accelerated resolving the complaints received on its social media accounts as per the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government, Punjab Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed.

He said more than 100 complaints had been resolved which were received on social media platforms during the last week while MD RWMC was visiting the city daily to ensure cleanliness.

The Spokesman said that upon the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures were also being taken to combat the looming smog threat this year.

He said to mitigate the factors behind pollution, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

He noted that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to climate change and environmental pollution.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in drains, open plots and on roads. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog.

