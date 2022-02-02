UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Keep The District Clean; RWMC

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 08:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep all tehsils of the district neat and clean.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the month-long cleanliness drive, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed hundreds of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from the city areas.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rain, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

He said that waste containers were also being repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and their washing were also underway during the campaign. The RWMC spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

