Efforts Underway To Make City 'clean & Green'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

Efforts underway to make city 'clean & green'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Bayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make the city clean.

The communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak are installing awareness camps on daily basis to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

People belonging to different walks of life visited the camp where the communications teams briefed the general public Waste must be carried to and disposed of in the waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs are an ideal place for dengue larvae breeding, the teams said.

Members of communications teams also moved into the streets to talk with the residents about the very sensitive matter of cleanliness and disease-free environment.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & RWMC as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Awareness leaflets are also being distributed among the public to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

