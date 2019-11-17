Efforts underway to make city free from Hepatitis virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Under the Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi city Initiative, a project of Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU), free medical camps would be set up at 46 union councils for screening of Hepatitis B and C.

Senior Registrar Holy Family Hospital Dr Zahid Mehmood Minhas told media that more than 10 million population are suffering from Hepatitis C virus with high mortality and morbidity in Pakistan. 'Presently, the prevalence of HCV is 6.7 percent and Hepatitis B 3 percent while the most affected age group was 18 to 55 years, he said.

Dr Zahid said that to make Rawalpindi free from Hepatitis a comprehensive progaramme is underway including awareness campaign, screening ,advertisement, mobilization of community and laboratory test He informed that in this connection screening of the population of Union Council 1 Ratta Amral would be completed during the recent month, adding that free of cost treatment were being provided to patients having positive results.