Efforts underway to make Pakistan self-sufficient in olive oil production: Dr. Tariq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Earnest efforts are being made to make Pakistan self-sufficient in olive oil production while Pakistan is going to become member of International Olive Council (IOC).

Project Director, National Project for Olive Promotion Dr. Muhammad Tariq talking to APP informed that Pakistan would soon become member of International Olive Council as the process for the membership had been initiated.

He expressed the hope that in the upcoming meeting, Pakistan would fulfill the required criteria to become a member of IOC.

Dr. Tariq said once Pakistan becomes a member state, it would be able to avail facilities provided by the IOC including installing oil extraction units in the country. The quality of Pakistan's oil was one of the best in the world, he added.

After getting the membership, Pakistan would get a certification of oil that would help winning trust of the world market, he said adding, after approval for the membership, the council would provide support to Pakistan at all levels.

The Council would play a role in introducing Pakistan's olive oil and its products internationally and would help in exporting olive oil, he added.

He informed that Abdul Latif Ghadira, Executive Director, International Olive Council (IOC) recently visited Pakistan on request of the Pakistan Oil Seeds Development board (POSDB).

Abdul Latif Ghadira lauding the steps taken for the cultivation during his visit said that the Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training Chakwal would be linked with the International Olive Council to assist in modern technology, Dr. Tariq said.

He said that the IOC had invited Pakistan in the next meeting as an observer member to mull over offering Pakistan full membership as there is a huge potential to increase the production of olives in Pakistan.

The Government was running several projects for the development of olives, due to which in the future Pakistan would not only be self-sufficient in olive production but would also be able to export olives, Dr. Tariq added.

To a question he the Project Director informed that as many as 12.5 million olive saplings had been provided to farmers in Pothwar region on a subsidy basis and olives had been planted on 11,000 acres in Pothwar under one scheme. Under the same project, the modern drip irrigation system was also installed at 70% subsidy to solve the problems of olive irrigation.

He further said that research and training was being imparted to the farmers through the first Center for Excellence for Olive Research and Training at Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal.

