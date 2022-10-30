Efforts underway to make South Punjab corruption-free: Punjab minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik said efforts were underway to make South Punjab corruption-free under the zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Addressing a press conference along with Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal here on Sunday, Dr Malik said construction work on Mother and Child Hospital at Rajanpur was started to facilitate local people. He said the issue of shortage of doctors at government hospitals of South Punjab was being resolved on priority.

"SMOs were being recruited at six districts of the South Punjab."The provincial minister maintained that medicines were being provided at government hospitals of South Punjab to address the shortage. Five ventilators were being provided to each district while operations threaters were also being made in all trauma centres of South Punjab, he added.

Dr Malik said health facilities were being offered to masses at their door steps while action was also being taken against health officers over negligence and poor performance.