Efforts Underway To Make The City More Beautiful; DG PHA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Saturday said that efforts were underway to provide the best and most beautiful environment to the residents of Rawalpindi according to the vision of the Punjab government.
Talking to the media, he said that the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR)effectively landscaped the two islands for the beautification and decoration of Siddiqui Chowk.
He said that broken electricity poles have been restored to their proper condition and decorated with beautiful creepers, which has increased the beauty of Siddiqui Chowk.
In addition, beautiful flower pots containing colourful plants have also been placed, the maintenance of which was the responsibility of PHA, he added.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts underway to make the city more beautiful; DG PHA3 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Education Authority3 minutes ago
-
Five including sub-registrar arrested for using forged power of attorney3 minutes ago
-
Sports gymnasium upgradation to complete by June 202613 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs. 2.3m for treatment of children of employees13 minutes ago
-
Politics not above the Pakistan: Abdul Aleem Khan13 minutes ago
-
13 gangs smashed in last 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Food authority recovers substandard food items from Mardan, Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij23 minutes ago
-
Hamza condoles death of party worker23 minutes ago
-
Sustainable energy vital for industrial growth : Ahsan Iqbal23 minutes ago
-
Seminars and walks held on World Consumer Rights Day23 minutes ago