Efforts Underway To Make The City More Beautiful; DG PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Saturday said that efforts were underway to provide the best and most beautiful environment to the residents of Rawalpindi according to the vision of the Punjab government.

Talking to the media, he said that the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR)effectively landscaped the two islands for the beautification and decoration of Siddiqui Chowk.

He said that broken electricity poles have been restored to their proper condition and decorated with beautiful creepers, which has increased the beauty of Siddiqui Chowk.

In addition, beautiful flower pots containing colourful plants have also been placed, the maintenance of which was the responsibility of PHA, he added.

