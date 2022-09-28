Efforts underway to overcome political, economic crisis: Fazal-ur-Rehman

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that efforts are underway to steer the country out of the quagmire created by internal differences and to overcome existing political and economic crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e- islam, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that efforts are underway to steer the country out of the quagmire created by internal differences and to overcome existing political and economic crisis.

In a statement issued by Media Cell of JUI here Wednesday, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that endeavors are underway to address internal differences and create national harmony. He said that a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be convened very soon which would update the policy matters.

The JUI chief said that political stability is vital to achieve economic progress and national security.

He said that PTI had not only weakened economic position of the country but it also dismembered national unity by pitting the people against each other through promoting hate and vengeance.

He said that PTI had trampled our social values and political traditions besides polluting morality of young generation, adding that the Parliament, judiciary, Election Commission and state institutions have been deliberately made controversial by Imran Niazi.

The JUI Ameer said that the credibility of state institutions would be restored and PDM would devise a strategy to overcome economic crisis of the country that is struggling to fight devastations created by recent flood.