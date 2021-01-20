Efforts underway to prevent spread of measles in Jaffarabad: DHO Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr. Qadratullah Jamali on Wednesday said measures were being taken to make children healthy in Balochistan by vaccinating them from birth to five- years against deadly diseases.

He said immunizations were being given on daily basis in 29 health centers in Jaffarabad district adding in addition, teams were formed in the field almost every month to vaccinate children against ten dangerous diseases but due to inattention of parents many children were remained from vaccinations.

Recently, cases of measles have been reported in Dera Allahyar Bhangar Colony, he said the team of Health Department was taking timely measures to prevent further spread of measles among the children of the entire colony, took blood samples of the children and sent them to Islamabad for testing.

Balochistan Cheif Minister Jam Kamal Khan is trying his best to provide better health facilities to the people of Balochistan and Jaffarabad, he said.

He said Doctors and Paramedical staff of Health Department Jaffarabad were providing medical facilities to the people day and night.

He also urged the representatives of the public, civil society, print and electronic media should cooperate with doctors to improve health system of the area.