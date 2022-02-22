(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister and MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari on Tuesday said that making Pakistan green was top priority of the incumbent government.

The country was being made greener as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the advisor expressed while addressing a tree-plantation ceremony on occasion of International Scouts Day.

The ceremony was conducted in collaboration with NGO Shaur Taraqiati Tanzeem, Forest Extension Department and Scouts Association.

Malik Adnan Dogar, a local leader of PTI, also addressed and stated that tree plantation would surely help address challenge of Environment in future.

The trees help to make environment neat and clean which was vital for human health. The ceremony was also addressed by Chairman of Dar ul Aman Shahid Ansari, Focal Person for Child Protection Bureau Asifa Saleem, Forest Officer Rafique Mumtaz and some others.