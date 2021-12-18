Efforts underway to promote higher education: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was actively working to bring higher education opportunities at people's doorstep

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab government was actively working to bring higher education opportunities at people's doorstep.

He said this while addressing a ground breaking ceremony of Government Girls High School Kadri Dawood Pak Gate Multan, here on Saturday.

He said that intermediate college level education would also be imparted to female students in the same institution. It will also help female students to study further. The Member Provincial Assembly said that a new block comprised of some more classrooms was being constructed in the school at a cost of Rs. 44.5 million which would provide opportunities to more female students to get education.

With the promotion of education, we can bring positive change in the society.

The Member Provincial Assembly further remarked that a new journey of development had started with initiatives like upgrading of schools, ensuring attendance of teachers and students in educational institutions and implementation of uniform curriculum. The provision of educational facilities was the top priority of the PTI and the government was pursuing the policy of "service to masses" and a number of projects had been launched for the poor and middle class.

"The PTI government is providing resources and rights to the marginalized section of society."Nadeem Qureshi criticized and stated that PML-N and PPP had given benefits to the privileged class only while PTI government was offering maximum relief to the poor and middle class.