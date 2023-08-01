Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Protect Women's Rights; Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that the government was well aware of the problems faced by businesswomen in the current economic conditions and efforts were being made to provide relief to them in every possible manner.

He said this while addressing the participants of the National Women Workers Convention on Gender-based Violence (GBV) held at Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that the United Nations Convention in 1979 on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) provides the basis for realizing equality between women and men through ensuring women's equal access and opportunities in political and public life including the right to vote and to stand for election as well as education, health and employment.

"States parties agree to take all appropriate measures, including legislation and temporary special measures so that women can enjoy all their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

" Chatta further said that in June 2019, the government, employer, and worker members of the International Labor Organization (ILO) adopted a groundbreaking treaty known as the Violence and Harassment Convention (C190).

The treaty was the first to set international legal standards for preventing and responding to violence and harassment in workplaces.

Zaheer Awan of ILO, Chairman SAARC and National business Women Council, CEO of APWA Dur-e-Shahwar, Founding president of Rawalpindi Women of Chamber and Commerce Aasma Kanwal, President Rawalpindi Women of Chamber and Commerce Riffat Shaheen, Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Women of Chamber and Commerce Sabuhi Hussain, Member Rawalpindi Women of Chamber and Commerce Ambreen Malik & Shanzay and General secretary of Rawalpindi Women of Chamber and Commerce Junaid Yousaf also addressed the convention and highlighted different aspects of gender-based violence and harassment on females workers.

A large number of females from twin cities participated in the National Women's Convention on GBV and harassment at workplaces.

