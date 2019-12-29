Efforts underway to provide better policing among tribesmen: RPO

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Regional Police Officer Flight Lieutenant (Rtd.) Syed Imtiaz Shah has said that efforts were underway to provide better policing facilities to tribesmen of South Waziristan district.

He expressed these views during his visit to South Waziristan district accompanied by Brig. Agha Khuram, senior police and military officials.

He called upon the people to extend maximum cooperation to law enforcement personnel so as to ensure better output in maintaining law and order across the area.

RPO also held a meeting with tribal elders who apprised them on prevailing hardships in stabilizing security situation and certain other public issues.

RPO said that the sacrifices rendered by the security forces and tribal people of the region for restoration of peace would always be remembered. He urged tribesmen to extend maximum possible cooperation to police for maintenance of law and order in South Waziristan.

The RPO assured tribesmen that government was focusing on development of merged districts and was taking significant steps for bringing these areas with developed parts of the country.

He informed that more police stations were to be opened in the area for ensuring effect mechanism for combating lawlessness.