Efforts underway to provide better recreational facilities to people, says ACS South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said that they were striving to provide better recreational facilities to people of South Punjab.

He said that special focus was being paid on construction of parks across the South Punjab and added that the parks provide cheaper entertainment to people.

ACS South Punjab expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held after installing sapling at Kashmir park DG Khan area in connection with tree-plantation on Saturday.

He said that tree-plantation was being made on large scale under clean & green vision.

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha said that trees have vital role to end environmental pollution and added that they were striving to provide all basic facilities at Kashmir park.

He said that maximum parks would be built to promote healthy activities.