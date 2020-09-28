UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Provide Broadband Access To Rural Areas In Pakistan: Amin Ul Haque

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:32 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Monday said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's Digital Pakistan vision, efforts were underway to provide broadband access to rural areas in Pakistan and efforts would be geared towards ensuring that the facility of e-commerce is made available in small cities and towns, as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Monday said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's Digital Pakistan vision, efforts were underway to provide broadband access to rural areas in Pakistan and efforts would be geared towards ensuring that the facility of e-commerce is made available in small cities and towns, as well.

He expressed such view while talking to media on the occasion of the inauguration event of Daraz' new head offices here at Sky Tower, Dolmen City.

We will continue to cooperate with Daraz so that the people of Pakistan can benefit from the ease offered by e-commerce and digitization, he said adding Daraz has a network that expands across the country and can offer comfort to people in various cities through its service.

The minister also discussed the potential for digitization in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Daraz, Ehsan Saya noted that since the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic in Pakistan, the country has witnessed an accelerated rate of digital adoption with consumers and businesses alike transitioning towards online solutions.

He added that the country's growing e-commerce landscape presented an opportunity for SMEs to digitize their operations and reach a large, nation-wide customer base and scale their ventures.

He also highlighted that the most significant impact of e-commerce was that it helped generate employment and each business helped create 3-4 jobs.

Daraz' mission is to make it easy for anyone to do business. On Sunday, the platform digitally hosted its 4th annual Seller Summit for a community of 70,000 sellers with guest speakers Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, media coordinator Daraz, Pireh told.

The summit focused on providing sellers the technology, tools and information they need to build a seamless customer experience and grow their businesses, she said adding as the platform gears up for the mega 10.10, 11.11 and 12.12 campaigns, Daraz' focus is on empowering the seller community to make the most of the digital wave in Pakistan.

