Efforts underway to provide facilities to people during Ramzan: Commissioner

RAKHSHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said the steps were being taken to provide all possible facilities to the people during month of Holy Ramzan.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting to review measures for provision of facilities to people during Ramzan here at the Commissioner's office. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners from all over the district and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said the supply of essential commodities at cheaper rates during Ramzan would be ensured and strict action could be taken against hoarders and heavy fines to be imposed.

He said the Sasta bazaars have been set up across the division for the convenience of the people, adding that the supply of basic necessities to the people during the holy month would be ensured with the best quality and quantity at reasonable rates.

The commissioner said that all edible items including sugars, eggs, vegetables and others would be available in Ramzan Bazaars at a subsidized prices with an aim to facilitate people.

He said the foolproof security arrangements would be made and medical camp for first aid to be set up in the area.

Khetran said the common man would get real relief through Ramzan package, adding that responsibilities have also been assigned to the district officers for monitoring the Ramzan bazaars.