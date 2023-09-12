Efforts underway to provide health facilities to patients: Dr. Kamalan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) Quetta Dr Kamalan Gichki on Thursday said that practical measures were taken to ensure the provision of medicines to patients in the hospital.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to make functional Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital.

The meeting was attended by senior doctors and officials concerned. Various options were considered in the meeting to make Emergency Department functional and to improve the efficiency of the medical staff.

In the meeting, 24/7 Emergency Departments were posted in Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, General Surgery, Medicine and Cardiology departments. Procedures were reviewed to ensure the presence of graduate doctors in three shifts.

The facility of 24/7 delivery of free medicines to the patients attending the Accident and Emergency Department and the creation of a monitoring system for check and balance was also discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Kamalan Gachki and Dr Prof Raz Muhammad said that on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the caretaker provincial health minister, all available resources were being utilized to ensure better treatment facilities and supply of free medicines to the patients coming to Bolan Medical Hospital.

They said that action would be taken against those who would not perform their duties in the hospital saying that doctors,paramedical hospital, nurses and other staff should ensure attendance at their place of posting and no negligence would never be tolerated in this regard.