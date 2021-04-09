UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Provide Healthcare Facilities To People: DC Tariq Javed

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Efforts underway to provide healthcare facilities to people: DC Tariq Javed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Chaman Tariq Javed Mengal said efforts were being taken to provide health facilities to people in the district.

He expressed these views while visiting district Headquarters Hospital Chaman where he also reviewed the treatment facilities to patients and cleansing in the hospital, said press release issued here on Friday.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) briefed the Deputy Commissioner about functional of the hospital and other mattes of it in detail.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities at the government hospital.

He said that providing medical facilities for the patients undergoing treatment is one of the top priorities in the hospital and directed doctors to improve more treatment quality facilities for the patients by their best performances.

The Deputy Commissioner Tariq Javed Mengal also urged the people of remote areas that they would take advantage from two days of free medical which is being started from April 9 till 10 in collaboration with Pakistan Army and Health Department at the new District Headquarters Hospital in Chaman.

