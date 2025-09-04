Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Provide Scholarships, Laptops To Students: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that we are trying to arrange scholarships and laptops for provision of students with the aim to improve their quality education.

He said that there are great hopes and expectations attached to the students of Girls Cadet College Quetta that great officers and doctors of the future would emerge from this college.

He expressed these views while talking to the students of Girls Cadet College Quetta during visit of the Governor House Quetta. Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani and Principal of Girls Cadet College Quetta Brigadier Mirza Faisal Baig were also present on the occasion.

The Governor welcomed the students of Girls Cadet College on their first visit to the Governor House Quetta and hoped that today’s visit would increase your knowledge and information.

He said that we are sure that you would play the role of a role model for the girls of the entire province, a person could improve his analytical ability and observation skills by visiting historical places.

In the Governor House, you have been shown rare birds and trees of the British era, in addition to photographs, sculptures and historical artifacts, he said.

In response to a question, the Governor of Balochistan said that we are trying to arrange scholarships and laptops for provision of students.

Jaffr Khan Mandokhel appreciated the efforts of the Principal of Girls Cadet College and team and said that along with quality education, you are paying full attention to improving the morals and character of the students, which is having positive effects.

He said that the coming time is yours. If the continuity of Girls Cadet College Quetta continues in the same way, the day is not far when girls from other provinces would also be attracted to pursue education here.

