Efforts Underway To Provide Scholarships, Laptops To Students: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that we are trying to arrange scholarships and laptops for provision of students with the aim to improve their quality education.
He said that there are great hopes and expectations attached to the students of Girls Cadet College Quetta that great officers and doctors of the future would emerge from this college.
He expressed these views while talking to the students of Girls Cadet College Quetta during visit of the Governor House Quetta. Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani and Principal of Girls Cadet College Quetta Brigadier Mirza Faisal Baig were also present on the occasion.
The Governor welcomed the students of Girls Cadet College on their first visit to the Governor House Quetta and hoped that today’s visit would increase your knowledge and information.
He said that we are sure that you would play the role of a role model for the girls of the entire province, a person could improve his analytical ability and observation skills by visiting historical places.
In the Governor House, you have been shown rare birds and trees of the British era, in addition to photographs, sculptures and historical artifacts, he said.
In response to a question, the Governor of Balochistan said that we are trying to arrange scholarships and laptops for provision of students.
Jaffr Khan Mandokhel appreciated the efforts of the Principal of Girls Cadet College and team and said that along with quality education, you are paying full attention to improving the morals and character of the students, which is having positive effects.
He said that the coming time is yours. If the continuity of Girls Cadet College Quetta continues in the same way, the day is not far when girls from other provinces would also be attracted to pursue education here.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economy moving on right direction: Kh Asif7 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to provide scholarships, laptops to students: Governor7 minutes ago
-
WASA Faisalabad ensures potable supply to flood victims in Chiniot: Sohail Cheema37 minutes ago
-
Palestine, a matter not just of one nation or region but of entire humanity: Sardar Yousaf37 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses bills related to CSS quota for Balochistan, women rights & others47 minutes ago
-
FIA dismisses five officials over poor investigations, misconduct47 minutes ago
-
Evacuation underway amid rising flood, 47795 people shifted to safer places: Sharjeel Memon47 minutes ago
-
IESCO on high alert to ensure power supply during possible rains, flooding1 hour ago
-
Rana Mubashir distributes Rs 70 mlm relief cheques among cloudburst victims1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi reiterates unwavering support for Palestine at PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ conferenc ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Japan vow to deepen ties in trade, climate & regional stability1 hour ago
-
Palestinian Supreme Judge lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support, reaffirms commitment to defend Al-A ..1 hour ago