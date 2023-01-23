UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Provide Uninterrupted Telecom Services: PTA

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 11:13 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday said that it was working with operators to provide uninterrupted telecom services to the consumers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday said that it was working with operators to provide uninterrupted telecom services to the consumers across the country.

"Due to countrywide power outage, users may face service disruptions," the PTA said in a series of tweets.

It said Cellular mobile Operators had been instructed to inform their respective subscribers accordingly and make optimal efforts for refueling of the gensets on maximum number of sites.

