(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :An eight year old Ayan, who was fell into an open hatch in 13D area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday evening, could not be pulled out even after hectic efforts for the last 24 hours.

The family members of the missing boy staged a protest and blocked all traffic from Liaquatad to Hassan Square.