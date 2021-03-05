UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Remove Backwardness From Respective Areas: Babar

Efforts underway to remove backwardness from respective areas: Babar

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan on Friday said that provincial government was taking effective measures to remove backwardness from the areas of province under its available resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan on Friday said that provincial government was taking effective measures to remove backwardness from the areas of province under its available resources.

He said that funds would be included in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the development of Zmarai Plasin, Kangri, Sherani and Musakhel roads.

He said that every possible steps would be taken to address the problems of people andefforts were underway to provide basic facilities to them at their doorsteps.

