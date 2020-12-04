UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Remove Encroachment, Remodeling Of Karachi Nullah: Umer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Efforts underway to remove encroachment, remodeling of Karachi Nullah: Umer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Friday said that Center was assisting Sindh government to remove hurdles being faced by the people of Karachi regarding encroachment and drainage of Nullah system.

In an interview with a private television channel, the minister said that instruction for remodeling of Nullah, had been given to concerned quarters for smooth passage of rain water.

The federal government, he said was helping the provincial government for early completion of projects being executed to facilitate the people of Karachi.

The task of preparation of remodeling of three Nullah including Mahmodabad, Gujar and Orangi has been given to NED University for Engineering and Technology, he stated.

In reply to a question about delay in projects, he said the matters relating to local government had been tackled by Sindh government.

All necessary measures were being taken to address the genuine issues of the residents of the Karachi, he stated.

