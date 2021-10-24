UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Remove Encroachments From City Areas: Rashid Hafeez

Efforts underway to remove encroachments from city areas: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said that efforts were being made to remove encroachments from city areas.

The provincial minister informed that all-out efforts were being made to complete the ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi within shortest possible time frame.

Talking about traffic congestion problem which has become major issue of the city, he said that the construction of long-awaited Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road project which had been approved by the Punjab government, would significantly reduce the traffic problems on the city roads.

The authorities concerned had been directed to make earnest efforts to remove encroachments as the encroachments on Murree Road and other city roads greatly reduce the width of the roads causing traffic gridlock problems for the road users.

He informed that the shopkeepers also encourage encroachers by renting sidewalks or open spaces in front of them, while many other factors also lead to encroachments.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the authorities concerned had also been directed to ensure quality construction and completion of the projects within stipulated time frame so that people could be facilitated and provided relief.

The Minister said that the supply of clean drinking water in different parts of the city would also be ensured.

