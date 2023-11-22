Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Repatriate One Million Illegal Immigrants By End Of January: Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai

Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to repatriate one million illegal foreign immigrants by the end of January 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to repatriate one million illegal foreign immigrants by the end of January 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, he said the second phase of the crackdown against the foreigners illegally staying in the country had been initiated and all the government agencies were collaborating in the drive.

He said the process for sending back the illegal Afghan immigrants from the Chaman border continued.

Referring to the September 14 terrorist attack on the army and FC posts guarding the Wali Tangi Dam, he said the body of a terrorist killed in the cross fire with the security forces was found in the mountainous area of Wali Tangi.

His body with weapons, ammunition, and identity cards was probably left behind by the fleeing terrorists after their attack was repulsed by the troops guarding the dam, he added.

Achakzai said the number of terrorists killed in the attack had now risen to four as three attackers were gunned down on the spot with many injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Balochistan Quetta Army Information Minister Dam Chaman Tangi January September Border All From Government Million

Recent Stories

E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

12 minutes ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

35 minutes ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

44 minutes ago
 China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Bei ..

China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Beijing

38 minutes ago
 UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on ..

UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on horizon

38 minutes ago
 Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after ..

Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after meeting Israelis, Palestinians

37 minutes ago
Sam Altman's return ushers in new era at OpenAI

Sam Altman's return ushers in new era at OpenAI

37 minutes ago
 UK hosts Arab ministers as 'crucial' hostage deal ..

UK hosts Arab ministers as 'crucial' hostage deal struck

38 minutes ago
 Israel and Hamas agree truce, hostages for prisone ..

Israel and Hamas agree truce, hostages for prisoners swap

38 minutes ago
 UNICEF says Gaza world's 'most dangerous place' fo ..

UNICEF says Gaza world's 'most dangerous place' for children

37 minutes ago
 PTI intra-party election verdict on Thursday: ECP

PTI intra-party election verdict on Thursday: ECP

37 minutes ago
 Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays summit, stocks rise

Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays summit, stocks rise

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan