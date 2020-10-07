UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Resolve Farmers' Problems: Fakhar Imam

Wed 07th October 2020

Efforts underway to resolve farmers' problems: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said the government was well aware of the farmers' problems and it was striving to resolve them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said the government was well aware of the farmers' problems and it was striving to resolve them.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with World Cotton Day, by telephone, he said agriculture was mainstay of the country's economy and cotton is an important crop.

He said the government was taking different measures to promote cotton and added it was aware of the peasants' problems.

The government was also striving hard to enhance crops productivity, he added.

He said the enhanced productivity would not only improve financial status of the farmers but also help strengthening the country's economy.

More Stories From Pakistan

