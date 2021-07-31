UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Restore KKH For Traffic

Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad Bin Asad Saturday said that 10 heavy construction equipments were mobilized to clear the rain induced blockades on KKH

In a statement, he has said that four equipments were working on Raikot side and six were deployed in restoration work of Tattapani area.

He has said the maintenance work on the alternative road for small vehicles was stopped because the wooden bridge could not withstand heavy traffic.

He said the stranded passengers were facilitated to cross the blockades.

The DC said that 54 houses were damaged during the recent rains in Diamer; 25 in Khiner and Thalpan, 28 in Boner Das and Gunar Farm and one house in Thore.

He said over 40 tents and tarpaulins have been provided to the affected families and some affected families were shifted to safer places.

The deputy commissioner said that 100 laborers were utilised for the restoration of Fairy Meadows Road.

He said that emergency has been declared in Diamer and a control room has been established in order to deal with the disaster situation.

